Fatality Crash In Allen County

A 28 year old female was killed in a two vehicle crash 4.3 miles south of Iola, KS. The accident occurred at 9:05 AM this morning. According to Kansas Highway Patrol, Lisa Marie Strickland, Coffeyville,KS, was driving northbound on U169 and crossed the center line. Vehicle #2 was southbound and tried to move to the shoulder to avoid vehicle #1, but vehicle #1 continued across the lane and struck vehicle 2 head on.

The driver of vehicle #2 did not sustain injuries. Safety restraints were worn by both drivers.

Strickland's next of kin was notified by OHP.