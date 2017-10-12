Quantcast

Fatality Crash In Allen County - KOAM TV 7

Fatality Crash In Allen County

Updated:
IOLA, KANSAS -

A 28 year old female was killed in a two vehicle crash 4.3 miles south of Iola, KS. The accident occurred at 9:05 AM this morning. According to Kansas Highway Patrol, Lisa Marie Strickland, Coffeyville,KS, was driving northbound on U169 and crossed the center line. Vehicle #2 was southbound and tried to move to the shoulder to avoid vehicle #1, but vehicle #1 continued across the lane and struck vehicle 2 head on. 

The driver of vehicle #2 did not sustain injuries. Safety restraints were worn by both drivers.

Strickland's next of kin was notified by OHP. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.