PSU Softball Hires Assistant

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State University head softball coach Ashley Balazs announced the recent hiring of Kaycee Taylor as the program's assistant coach.



Taylor will serve as the Gorillas' primary pitching coach, while assisting with defensive and hitting instruction. She also will monitor academic success, oversee travel plans and assist with recruiting.



Taylor comes to Pitt State after serving as assistant coach at NCAA Division II member St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas, during the 2017 season. She primarily worked with pitchers and catchers at SEU, while also assisting with hitting instruction.



Prior to St. Edward's, Taylor served one season as assistant coach at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, working primarily with pitchers and catchers for the Savage Storm. She also served as assistant coach at Howard College in Big Spring, Texas, during the 2014-15 seasons.



Taylor served as a graduate assistant at Midwestern State University in 2012-13.



"I am excited to have Coach Taylor join the Pitt State staff," Balazs said. "She has a great NCAA Division II background and has enjoyed success as both a player and as a coach. I am looking forward to having her help me lead the Gorillas program."



She was a two-time NCAA Division II All-America selection at Angelo State University – in 2007 and 2010 – as well as a four-time All-Conference and four-time All-Region (2007-10) honoree. Taylor helped the Rams to three South Central Regional titles and three berths in the NCAA Division II World Series (2007, '09-10).



Taylor earned a bachelor's of science degree in kinesiology from Angelo State in May 2011. She received a master's of education in sports administration degree from Midwestern State in May 2013.