Pitt State Tries to Snap Skid on Homecoming

This weekend is homecoming for the Pittsburg State Gorillas.

The Gorillas will host the Missouri Western Griffons on Saturday afternoon in a battle of two teams that are trending in opposite directions.

Pittsburg State has lost three straight games after falling to Fort Hays State last week, and heads into Saturday 2-4 overall. As for the Griffons, they're 4-2 overall and have won three straight.

Kickoff for the game will be at 2 pm Saturday at Carnie Smith Stadium in Pittsburg.