Suspect Charged In Carthage Stabbing - KOAM TV 7

Suspect Charged In Carthage Stabbing

Updated:
James Hooper James Hooper
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

10/13: Authorities have arrested a suspect in yesterday's stabbing in Carthage, MO. James Hooper, 27, is charged with 1st Degree Assault and Armed Criminal Action. Authorities found him this morning in Cassville, MO.

# # #     

10/12: Carthage Missouri police say they're looking for two persons of interest in a stabbing that happened Thursday morning near the 100 block of Lincoln street. 

        Police Chief Greg Dagnan says a disturbance resulted in a stabbing.    One male was taken to Mercy Hospital with a stab wound but authorities have not released his identity.

    "Our first thought is for the victim," says Chad Dininger with the Carthage Police Department.  "We want to make sure that people are safe so anything we can do treatment wise, if he's still on scene, if we intercept him to the hospital, anything like that... life saving is kind of the mode we first go into."  

    The stabbing victim was undergoing surgery Thursday but police said they did not know his condition and as of Thursday evening and they were not releasing his identity. 
    Authorities are also investigating a second crime scene in this case around the intersection of Central and Garrison Streets in Carthage.  Authorities have not said what they believe happened there.
    Police say they have identified the two persons of interest they hope to find -- but they haven't released the names.
    
    "This is an ongoing investigation and we'll get all the details that we possibly can to formulate a suspect, a motive and hopefully eventually bring charges if necessary," says Dininger.
    Authorities say support from the community helped them get important evidence in this case.

   They're asking for information from anyone who might have seen anything suspicious or who might have any other relevant information.
 

