New Grocery Store Opens in Neosho Missouri

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday marked the opening of a new Aldi's Grocery Store in Neosho, Missouri.

As part of the opening promotion, the first 100 customers received "golden tickets" containing Aldi's gift cards of varying amounts.

Store manager Jason Culbertson says he was pleased, but not surprised to see so many people at the event. "You know it's exciting," Culbertson said. "I've been a part of other grand openings like this so I kind of expected this and it's definitely exciting in a small community like Neosho to see such a tremendous turnout."

In addition to the manager, the store will employ eleven people. Employees have been receiving training in Rogers, Arkansas for the past month and a half.

The store, at 2551 Lusk Drive, is part of a $3.4 billion nationwide expansion plan recently announced by Aldi's. The company says it currently has more than 1600 stores in 35 states, serving more than 40 million customers each month. Aldi's intends to expand to 2500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.





