Missouri Adoptees Can Request Birth Certificates

Missouri adoptees will soon be able to request original birth certificates.

Following is a news release from Sara O'Connor, Office of Public Information with health.mo.gov:

Per the Missouri Adoptee Rights Act, adoptees born in 1941 or later will be able to request a non-certified copy of their original birth certificate beginning January 1, 2018. To expedite processing, the Bureau of Vital Records (BVR) is now accepting applications for adoptees to request a copy of their original birth certificate. In accordance with the law, the certificates will not be provided until January 2, 2018, but early submittal will allow BVR to research and process the request in advance.

Non-certified original birth certificates may only be obtained by the adoptee or the adoptee's attorney, and may only be obtained from the BVR office in Jefferson City. To make a request, an adoptee or their attorney must complete the Application for Non-Certified Copy of an Original Birth Certificate and pay a non-refundable $15 fee. Applications may be submitted in person or by mail. The application must be notarized unless the adoptee brings it in person to the BVR office in Jefferson City.

Although BVR will begin accepting applications to expedite processing, it may take six weeks or longer to locate requested records. Non-certified copies of the original birth certificates issued by BVR cannot be used for establishing identity, and will be stamped "For genealogical purposes only—not to be used for establishing identity." In addition, no records will be released without first checking for receipt of a parental preference form. Another provision of the Missouri Adoptee Rights Act, the parental preference form allows birth parents to designate whether they want their information released. Birth parents may also establish a contact preference and complete a medical history form.



The Application for Non-Certified Copy of an Original Birth Certificate, Birth Parent Contact Preference and Medical History forms can be obtained at the BVR office in Jefferson City, requested via phone or found on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website at health.mo.gov/data/vitalrecords. Completed forms and a non-refundable $15 fee must be sent to:

Bureau of Vital Records

ATTN: Adoptee Rights

930 Wildwood

Jefferson City, MO 65109



More information about the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services can be found at health.mo.gov.

