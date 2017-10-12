Twin Bridges Project Cut From ODOT's 8 Year Plan

As motorists make their way across the Twin Bridges, they are driving over what could of been a 32 million dollar project.

But due to an 840 million dollar budget cut, the Twin Bridges project is joining 40 others removed from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation's 8 year construction plan.

The bridges intersect with state Highway 137 and 60..which is a major vessel for the trucking industry.

"There's a hill called Farley Hill and it's real steep..coming down off 137..where it intersects into a t intersection that ties into Highway 60" says Ottawa County Commissioner John Clarke.

The most recent bridge construction plan would have unified the Twin Bridges and eliminated that intersection.

"I couldn't count the number of accidents that have happened at that location" says Clarke.

Some drivers who use the road say the project wasn't completely necessary.

"It looks like to me that the road can stay there. slow down the speed for the people that's coming through there. and the big trucks that's coming through there is running a little fast and it's hard to see them as they'd coming over the first bridge to the second bridge" says Henry Hart who uses that road for transporting mobile homes.

But all hope isn't lost for the project.

"We have been able to keep the right of way and utility work in the 8 year plan. and we are continuing work with the environmental study. so the hope is that we can still go through all the steps to get the project ready for construction as we move ahead in the years and hopefully get a better idea of future funding..so that we would be able to include that back into the 8 year plan" says ODOT spokesperson, Kenna Mitchell.