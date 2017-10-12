Quantcast

Twin Bridges Project Cut From ODOT's 8 Year Plan - KOAM TV 7

Twin Bridges Project Cut From ODOT's 8 Year Plan

Updated:
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK -

As motorists make their way across the Twin Bridges, they are driving over what could of been a 32 million dollar project.
But due to an 840 million dollar budget cut, the Twin Bridges project is joining 40 others removed from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation's 8 year construction plan.
The bridges intersect with state Highway 137 and 60..which is a major vessel for the trucking industry.
"There's a hill called Farley Hill and it's real steep..coming down off 137..where it intersects into a t intersection that ties into Highway 60" says Ottawa County Commissioner John Clarke.
The most recent bridge construction plan would have unified the Twin Bridges and eliminated that intersection.
"I couldn't count the number of accidents that have happened at that location" says Clarke.
Some drivers who use the road say the project wasn't completely necessary.
"It looks like to me that the road can stay there. slow down the speed for the people that's coming through there. and the big trucks that's coming through there is running a little fast and it's hard to see them as they'd coming over the first bridge to the second bridge" says Henry Hart who uses that road for transporting mobile homes.
But all hope isn't lost for the project.
"We have been able to keep the right of way and utility work in the 8 year plan. and we are continuing work with the environmental study. so the hope is that we can still go through all the steps to get the project ready for construction as we move ahead in the years and hopefully get a better idea of future funding..so that we would be able to include that back into the 8 year plan" says ODOT spokesperson, Kenna Mitchell. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Twin Bridges Project Cut From ODOT's 8 Year Plan

    Twin Bridges Project Cut From ODOT's 8 Year Plan

    Thursday, October 12 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-10-13 02:37:53 GMT
    As motorists make their way across the Twin Bridges, they are driving over what could of been a 32 million dollar project. But due to an 840 million dollar budget cut, the Twin Bridges project is joining 40 others removed from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation's 8 year construction plan. The bridges intersect with state Highway 137 and 60..which is a major vessel for the trucking industry. "There's a hill called Farley Hill and it's real steep..coming down off 137..w...More >>
    As motorists make their way across the Twin Bridges, they are driving over what could of been a 32 million dollar project. But due to an 840 million dollar budget cut, the Twin Bridges project is joining 40 others removed from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation's 8 year construction plan. The bridges intersect with state Highway 137 and 60..which is a major vessel for the trucking industry. "There's a hill called Farley Hill and it's real steep..coming down off 137..w...More >>

  • Regional Opioid Crisis Summit Coming Tuesday, Public Encouraged to Attend

    Regional Opioid Crisis Summit Coming Tuesday, Public Encouraged to Attend

    Thursday, October 12 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-10-12 22:39:19 GMT

        The Opioid Crisis Summit  will be held on the campus of Missouri Southern and organizers want area residents to know that they are encouraged to come and learn how to combat the problem.     

    More >>

        The Opioid Crisis Summit  will be held on the campus of Missouri Southern and organizers want area residents to know that they are encouraged to come and learn how to combat the problem.     

    More >>

  • Galena Hospital Applies to Become Tax Exempt

    Galena Hospital Applies to Become Tax Exempt

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-10-12 02:22:09 GMT
    As the sign reads the Premier Surgical institute is proudly owned by the city of Galena. But with the hospital applying to go tax exempt and non profit it could mean a pinch for Galena and Cherokee County. "The hospital's evaluation makes up 38 percent of the tax base of the city of Galena..now any time you exempt 38 percent of your tax base the rest of the property owners who do pay taxes will just have to make up the difference" says the Cherokee County Appraiser, Mar...More >>
    As the sign reads the Premier Surgical institute is proudly owned by the city of Galena. But with the hospital applying to go tax exempt and non profit it could mean a pinch for Galena and Cherokee County. "The hospital's evaluation makes up 38 percent of the tax base of the city of Galena..now any time you exempt 38 percent of your tax base the rest of the property owners who do pay taxes will just have to make up the difference" says the Cherokee County Appraiser, Mar...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.