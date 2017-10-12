Fairland Falls at Home to Barnsdall

The Fairland Owls lost to the Barnsdall Panthers on Thursday night 48-16.

With the loss, Fairland falls to 3-5 overall (1-3 in Class A District 7), while Barnsdall moves to 5-3 overall (1-3 in Class A District 7).

Next up for the Owls, they will be at home against #2 Rejoice Christian on Oct. 27th.