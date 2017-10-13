Baxter Springs Man Charged With Murder

Officials say they have thousands of firefighters battling 22 blazes burning in Northern California and that more are coming from nearby states

Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through California wine country, leading entire towns to evacuate days as the flames fanned out over dry brush

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon

American woman, her Canadian husband and 3 young children released after years in captivity by Taliban-allied network

Northern California's wildfires have now killed 31 people _ making this the deadliest week of wildfires in state history

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein

Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las Vegas

COLUMBUS—Murder charges have been filed against Harvey Raymond Ortberg, 49, of Baxter Springs, following the September 30th, 2017 incident which resulted in the death of Sharon Horn, 65, and injured three Baxter Springs Police Officers.

In a complaint filed in Cherokee County District Court, County Attorney Jake Conard charged Ortberg with eight felony offenses, including premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of attempted capital murder, aggravated arson, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, and two counts of aggravated child endangerment. If convicted, Ortberg faces life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for at least 50 years.

Ortberg was taken into custody at a Springfield, Missouri hospital on October 13, 2017. Upon release from the hospital, Ortberg will be held in Greene County, Missouri to await extradition to Kansas. Upon returning to Kansas, Ortberg will be held in the Cherokee County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Kansas State Fire Marshal's Office continue to investigate the incident. As provided by the laws of the United States and the State of Kansas, Ortberg remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.