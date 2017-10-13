New Duplexes, Strip Malls, Restaurants, Atwoods Store, Motel Heading to Webb City Retail District

Construction begins on a multi-million dollar retail district, where Four Staters will soon be able to take advantage of a new housing development, stores, restaurants, and a motel, among other things.

This entire development area is called the Centennial Park Retail District, near Highway 171. The City of Webb City purchased this land several years ago, and officials say there's been a recent surge in interest from developers.

While bulldozers are pushing dirt, Wes Barnum is looking over risky proposals.

"Any time you invest in any thing, there are risks involved," says Barnum with ECWB Properties, LLC.

Barnum is developing a $2.5 project that includes a new strip mall and duplexes. He says business owners have shown interest in the six retail stall building set to be completed around the beginning of January.

"There will be 12 duplexes, which equates to 24 units," says Barnum.

Barnum's development is in a new Webb City retail district without any nearby retailers....yet.

"It was brought to our attention, a couple of months ago, that Atwoods was looking for a new location, outside the city limits of Webb City," says Webb City City Manager Carl Francis.

Now, the city manager says Atwoods is moving to just down the road from Barnum's project on East Road.

"We are in negotiations with a second company that is also planning to build a strip mall type facility on East Road," says Francis.

Barnum's list of future neighbors has grown from just a few months ago. City officials say of the 100 acres of land that were available in this new retail district, only 40 acres are still up for grabs.

Barnum has to pay to build his own infrastructure.

"I'm confident, with the construction that is planned out here in this area, I feel like those risks are minimal," says Barnum.

...And Barnum has every intention of bulldozing through those risks.

Barnum is also planning a Route 66-themed motel in this retail district, but is still working on details of this project. Webb City officials say their goal is to have this new retail area compliment the City's Rangeline Road shopping district.