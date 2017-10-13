WEB EXTRA: Opioid Summit Preview Interview

Quantcast

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Pharmacist Joni Forbus, pharmacy manager at Medicine Shoppe Joplin will be a presenter at the Opioid Summit Tuesday, October 17th.  Here she talks about her presentation that deals with www.generationrx.org  a website all can use to learn about opioid abuse and even teach with it. 


"To drive home the message that school  age chidlren abou tthe difference between over the counter meidcatiaons prescritpions medications. there's two differnt programs 
you can do. There's  one for elementary school children  that basiclaly foucuses  on who you can take medicaiton from, whether its  a rseponsible parent or an adult. Making sure that you're not playing with a medicine,  making sure your parents keep it up out of the hands of chhidlren. We do a variety fo different activities coming into schools or to youth groups, teaching them throguh games and different learning outlets. And then there's a program for teens, older kids  on the differences of misuse and abuse and how to help them say no  when they have peer pressure . And how to help them deal with stresses like say around finals time whenever they may  want to take something to help them focus. Actually teaching  them better study habits  that, that will do them better good than taking a pill to help them focus. Maybe when it comes time to finals that's where generationrx comes in to play. That's what ill be presenting  on basically more of the kid focus and the yougner adult focus." 

Question: "Are we seeing kids and teens as to dabblers in this area? Are they full on into using opioid drugs?"

"One in 7 young adults so basically teen that do have an addiction problem so roughtly about 15 percnet of kids  have some type of an addiction problem that could be started from  when they're in college, seeing their older siblings maybe taking a medication to help  them study,  be more focused. When it comes time for final and they're like oh I'll just take it and I'll try it and it goes spriraling from there.  or they could have had an injury like a sports injuiry and agAin it just kind of goes spiraling from there. It's not real  prevalent in kids but like I said, 15 percent  of young adults    are on some type of an  abuse potential for prescrition  medication so its definitely warranted that we get a message out there." 

