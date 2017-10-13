Carthage Substitute Teacher Removed From Carthage Schools

Sarah Cardwell got a shocking message from the school informing her that her daughter and one other student's mouths had been taped shut with scotch tape during class.

"I was livid and I was scared. my daughter is almost 9 and she is the sweetest kindest little soul you could come across" says Cardwell.

Although she was upset, she was impressed at how the school staff handled the situation. Cardwell says when the children were sent to art class with their mouths taped shut, the staff took immediate action.

"The art teacher did an awesome job of going to the principle and involving him"

"When a personnel issue is involved, we can't discuss specifics. but I do know we take things very seriously regarding any staff member, whether it's a custodian, teacher, principle or substitute teacher. and we will investigate if any issues arise" says Dr. Mark Baker, the school's superintendent

Since the mother of one of the children involved decided that her daughter was not really harmed by this and that the school did a great job handling the situation, her and her family have decided to not press charges.

Although she is relieved her child wont have to be under this substitute teacher's care again, there is still some concern.

"I am just wanting to ensure that this gentleman doesn't substitute for any of our children in any of our local areas I was told by Carthage R9 that he was removed as a substitute option. But we also have Joplin and we also have Webb City, Carl Junction, Sarcoxie. this gentleman, I don't think he is a violent man. but I think he made one of the most horrible decisions he possible could" says Cardwell.

The substitute teacher was removed before the day was even over.