High School Football Scoreboard -- Oct. 13

@ Burlington 50, Iola 14
@ Chanute 30, Field Kindley 28
@ Columbus 41, Baxter Springs 0
Crest 42, @ Marais des Cygnes Valley 34
@ Fort Scott 42, Louisburg 20
Frontenac 44, @ Parsons 0
@ Galena 41, Cherryvale 8
Girard 12, @ Anderson County 8
Humboldt 38, @ Erie 0
@ Jayhawk-Linn 44, Northeast 8
@ Labette County 59, Independence 0
@ Lebo 72, Altoona-Midway 8
Neodesha 34, Fredonia 7
@ Pittsburg 39, Bonner Springs 29
@ Pleasanton 72, Chetopa 0
@ Riverton 32, Southeast 12
St. Mary’s Colgan 42, @ Yates Center 0
St. Paul 74, @ Marmaton Valley 26
Uniontown 34, @ Oswego 18

Archie 35, @ Diamond 0
@ Aurora 42, McDonald County 32
@ Carl Junction 34, Nixa 0
Carthage 45, @ Neosho 25
Cassville 27, @ Mount Vernon 19
@ El Dorado Springs 31, Skyline 30
@ Joplin 48, Hillcrest 28
Lamar 42, @ Seneca 13
Liberal 61, @ Rich Hill 14
Lockwood 42, @ Jasper 6
Monett 41, @ East Newton 6
@ Nevada 51, Clinton 37
Pierce City 35, @ Sarcoxie 26
@ Webb City 49, Branson 7

Afton 22, @ Rejoice Christian 20
Catoosa 47, @ Miami 7
Commerce 53, @ Wyandotte 28
@ Hulbert 49, Quapaw 12
@ Jay 38, Locust Grove 24
McLain 34, @ Grove 28
@ Pond Creek-Hunter 56, Welch 6

