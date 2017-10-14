MSSU Women's Soccer Tops UNK

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. - Despite being outshot 11-3, the MSSU soccer team made it count on their only shot attempt in the first period as they went on to defeat the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers in a 1-0 shutout on Foster field inside Ron & Carol Cop Stadium Friday afternoon.



It didn't take long for the Lions to get on the board after Brooke Ishmael found freshman Andrea Gamez running up the field past her defender, which helped Gamez pickup speed on a breakaway and pull up from 10-yards out for the first goal of her career to give MSSU an early 1-0 lead in the second minute of the game.



The Lions (2-8-2, 2-4) grabbed their second win of the season off a valiant effort from goalkeeper Luz Galindo after accumulating all 90 minutes between the pipes and making eight saves.



UNK's (3-8-2, 0-6) defense only allowed one shot on goal in the first half and continued into the second period by limiting MSSU to two shots, but could not prevent the first period shot from finding the right corner. The team had five corner kick opportunities for a chance to tie it up and just could not capitalize as the game wounded down.



Southern takes the momentum into Hays, Kansas for a match with the Fort Hays State Tigers on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1 pm.