MSSU VB Falls @ ESU

Emporia, Kan. -- Sophomore blocker Alicia Pickett had 14 kills and eight blocks, but the Lions fell just short in a 3-1 loss at Emporia State tonight. Individual set scores were 23-25, 11-25, 25-19 and 23-25.



The Lions (9-12, 2-6 MIAA) were led by Pickett's night as she hit .303 with 14 kills, four digs and eight blocks. Morgan Nash dished out 33 assists, while Janelle Brehmhad nine kills, seven digs and four blocks. Alissa Diaz had six blocks and five kills, while Mikayla Monk had five blocks. Teryn Scott had 17 digs, while Bailey Rexford added eight kills.



Emporia (12-9, 4-4 MIAA) was led by Tatum Graves with 15 kills.



Southern led 13-9 in the first set, before the Hornets went on a 5-1 run to tie the set at 14 midway through the opener. The two teams traded points, before Emporia went up 19-16 on a kill from Taylor Otting. The match was tied at 19, but another kill from Otting put ESU on top and the Lions got within one at 24-23, but ESU scored the final point to take set one.



Set two was all ESU, but the Lions got on the board in the third set. Southern jumped out to a 10-4 lead after a block from Rexford and Pickett. Southern led 15-9 after a block from Pickett and Diaz and led 20-14 on a kill from Pickett. A kill from Diaz gave the Lions set point and an error from ESU gave the Lions set three.



Emporia opened up an 8-3 lead in set four and led 18-12 late in the set, before the Lions started a comeback. A 5-1 run from Southern, capped by a kill from Diaz made the score 19-17, but ESU would 22-18 later. A 5-2 run by the Lions got Southern within one at 24-23, but ESU put away the match on the next point.



The Lions will be back in action tomorrow as Southern travels to Washburn. First-serve is slated for 2 pm.