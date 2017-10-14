Gorilla VB Falls in Straight Sets to Northwest

"It was brought to our attention, a couple of months ago, that Atwoods was looking for a new location, outside the city limits of Webb City."More >>
COLUMBUS—Murder charges have been filed against Harvey Raymond Ortberg, 49, of Baxter Springs, following the September 30th, 2017 incident which resulted in the death of Sharon Horn, 65, and injured three Baxter Springs Police Officers. In a complaint filed in Cherokee County District Court, County Attorney Jake Conard charged Ortberg with eight felony offenses, including premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of attempted capital murder, aggravated arson, aggravated burg...More >>
The Opioid Crisis Summit will be held on the campus of Missouri Southern and organizers want area residents to know that they are encouraged to come and learn how to combat the problem.More >>
The Eagles clinched the conference title with a 48-28 win over Hillcrest Friday night.More >>
Pitt State will return to action Saturday (Oct. 14) when the Gorillas host Missouri Western State University at John Lance Arena at 6 p.m.More >>
So. Alicia Pickett had 14 kills and 8 blocks.More >>
The Lions won 1-0 to pick up their second win of the season.More >>
Area high school football scores from Friday, Oct. 13.More >>
This year’s inductees, Gene Schickel and Fred Strathe played a vital role in bringing Parsons Junior College (now Labette Community College) its first national championship in 1960.More >>
