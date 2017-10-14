Quantcast

Gorilla VB Falls in Straight Sets to Northwest

Updated:

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Northwest Missouri State University volleyball team collected its fifth MIAA victory of the season with a straight set win over Pittsburg State University Friday (Oct. 13). The Bearcats defeated the Gorillas 25-17, 25-21, 25-20.

NWMSU (11-9, 5-3 MIAA) had two players in double figure kills: Maddy Bruder with 12 and Sofia Schleppenbach with 11. The Bearcats defense was led by Olivia Nowakowski with 16 digs in the match.

Pitt State (3-17, 0-8 MIAA) hit just .092 in the match. Lauren Regier led the team with nine kills followed by Noelle Dooley with seven. Lauren Dunn paced the Gorillas defense with 11 digs, while Camryn Blanton collected 10 digs and contributed 12 assists for the offense.

Pitt State will return to action Saturday (Oct. 14) when the Gorillas host Missouri Western State University at John Lance Arena at 6 p.m.

