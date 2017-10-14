Quantcast

Crocktober: Honey Apple Pork Loin w/ Sweet Potatoes

Updated:

2 1/2 to 3 pound pork loin

2-3 red delicious apples, sliced

4 Tbsp honey

2 Tbsp cinnamon

1 large sweet potatoes, diced into bite sized pieces

Lay the slices from 1 1/2 apples in the bottom of the crock pot.  Sprinkle with 1 Tbsp cinnamon.  Cut slices into the pork loin, approx 1/2" to 3/4".  Drizzle half of the honey and place apples into the cuts.Put pork loin on top of the layer of apple.  Drizzle with the remainder of the honey.  Add sewwt potatoes.  Sprinkle with remainder of cinnamon.  

Cook on low for 6 to 7 hours.

Joyce Woolard

Iola, KS

