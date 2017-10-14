Unforgettable Touchdown in Fredonia

(Video courtesy of Tim Woodcock)

Noah Woodcock is an 8th grade student at Fredonia Junior High.

Woodcock has Cerebral Palsy, but that didn't slow him down on Thursday night.

Noah is a manager on the Fredonia football team and helps out where he is needed. Thursday, with the help of coach Dutton and the coaching staff at Bluestem High, he got on the field and scored his first career touchdown.

This is exactly what sports are about.