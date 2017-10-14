MSSU VB Falls in Straight Sets to Washburn

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Topeka, Kan. -- The Missouri Southern volleyball team dropped a straight-set match today at Washburn University, falling three sets to none to the Ichabods. Individual set scores were 17-25, 23-25 and 22-25.



The Lions (9-13, 2-7 MIAA) were led by Janelle Brehm as the freshman had 11 kills with seven digs and two blocks. Alicia Pickett had seven kills and three blocks, while Morgan Nash dished out 21 assists and 10 digs. Marija Milivojev had eight digs, while Teryn Scott had seven.



Washburn (14-7, 5-4 MIAA) was led by Genna Berg with 11 kills, while Taylor Selk had 30 assists and Faith Rottinghaus had 17 digs.



Southern trailed early in the first set 9-6, but the Lions went on a 6-2 run and led 12-11 midway through the first set. Washburn, however, tied it at 12 and went ahead at 13-12, never looking back to take the first set.



Set two saw five tied scores, but Washburn never trailed. Washburn led 19-12 at one point, but the Lions went on an 11-5 run to get within one at 24-23, but Washburn closed it out on the next point.



Set three saw six tied scores and four lead changes. Southern led 10-8 after a kill from Sydney Dose, but two quick points from the Ichabods tied the score at ten. Southern got to within one at 22-21, but couldn't get any closer.



Southern will be back in action on Friday, October 20 as the Lions will play host to Fort Hays State. First-serve from Young Gymnasium is slated for 6 pm.