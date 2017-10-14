Quantcast

MSSU VB Falls in Straight Sets to Washburn - KOAM TV 7

MSSU VB Falls in Straight Sets to Washburn

Updated:

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Topeka, Kan. -- The Missouri Southern volleyball team dropped a straight-set match today at Washburn University, falling three sets to none to the Ichabods. Individual set scores were 17-25, 23-25 and 22-25. 

The Lions (9-13, 2-7 MIAA) were led by Janelle Brehm as the freshman had 11 kills with seven digs and two blocks. Alicia Pickett had seven kills and three blocks, while Morgan Nash dished out 21 assists and 10 digs. Marija Milivojev had eight digs, while Teryn Scott had seven. 

Washburn (14-7, 5-4 MIAA) was led by Genna Berg with 11 kills, while Taylor Selk had 30 assists and Faith Rottinghaus had 17 digs. 

Southern trailed early in the first set 9-6, but the Lions went on a 6-2 run and led 12-11 midway through the first set. Washburn, however, tied it at 12 and went ahead at 13-12, never looking back to take the first set. 

Set two saw five tied scores, but Washburn never trailed. Washburn led 19-12 at one point, but the Lions went on an 11-5 run to get within one at 24-23, but Washburn closed it out on the next point. 

Set three saw six tied scores and four lead changes. Southern led 10-8 after a kill from Sydney Dose, but two quick points from the Ichabods tied the score at ten. Southern got to within one at 22-21, but couldn't get any closer. 

Southern will be back in action on Friday, October 20 as the Lions will play host to Fort Hays State. First-serve from Young Gymnasium is slated for 6 pm. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Make-up Artists Teaches Kids How to Turn Themselves into Zombies

    Make-up Artists Teaches Kids How to Turn Themselves into Zombies

    Saturday, October 14 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-10-15 02:51:48 GMT

    The Joplin public library offered much more than books to youth ready for Halloween. Something creepy was being created there Saturday afternoon.. 

    More >>

    The Joplin public library offered much more than books to youth ready for Halloween. Something creepy was being created there Saturday afternoon.. 

    More >>

  • Porchfest Brings Music and Positive Vibe to North Heights Neighborhood

    Porchfest Brings Music and Positive Vibe to North Heights Neighborhood

    Saturday, October 14 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-10-15 02:46:32 GMT

    Local bands brought entertainment to a neighborhood with a goal of making it safer. Saturday night Porchfest featured eleven bands at homes in Joplin's North Heights neighborhood. 

    More >>

    Local bands brought entertainment to a neighborhood with a goal of making it safer. Saturday night Porchfest featured eleven bands at homes in Joplin's North Heights neighborhood. 

    More >>

  • Barbeque Benefit Held For Law Enforcement Burn Survivor

    Barbeque Benefit Held For Law Enforcement Burn Survivor

    Saturday, October 14 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-10-15 02:21:08 GMT

    All funds will go directly to help Officer Hamilton's family and pay for his medical expenses.

    More >>

    All funds will go directly to help Officer Hamilton's family and pay for his medical expenses.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.