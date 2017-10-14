Lions Drop to 0-7 @ UCM

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Warrensburg, Mo. – The Missouri Southern football team led 7-3 and again at 14-10, but Central Missouri would go on to win 71-22 today inside Walton Stadium in Warrensburg.



Southern (0-7, 0-7 MIAA) got 257 yards through the air on 17-of-33 from Brayden Scott with two passing touchdowns. Dante Vandeven had four receptions for 112 yards and two receiving touchdowns for an average of 28 yards per catch. Devontai Pounds had three catches for 53 yards, while Jeremy Davis had a catch for 23 yards and a touchdown. Ten different Lions caught a pass today.



Josh Hadley carried the ball eight times for 51 yards, while Scott rushed 12 times for 25 and Shemar Coleman had 14 carries for 17 yards.



Central (5-2, 5-2 MIAA) quarterback Brook Bolles went 15-for-25 for 337 yards and two touchdowns. Devante Turner had 14 carries for 122 yards and three touchdowns.



The Mules opened the scoring with a 28-yard field goal with 9:11 left in the first quarter, but the Lions answered right back. A 57-yard kickoff return from Johnson set up the Lions at the Central Missouri 43-yard line.



A run from Coleman for two yards and then a rush from Vandeven for another couple set up a third and six on the 37-yard line. Scott then found Vandeven for a 37-yard strike to go up 7-3 with 7:52 left in the first quarter.



The Mules answered right back with a quick scoring drive to go up 10-7 with just over seven minutes to go in the quarter.



Southern came right back and used an eight-play, 77-yard drive to go up 14-10 with 2:38 to go in the quarter. Scott had a rush of 13 on the drive and Hadley had a rush of 10, before Scott hit Vandeven for a huge 61-yard pass and score for the touchdown.



From there, the Mules rattled off 34-unanswered points to lead 44-14 at the half.



A quick score for the Mules made the score 51-14 with 13:58 left in the third quarter and a blocked punt recovered by the Mules made the score 58-14 with 10:45 left in the third.



Central added another score, before the Lions rattled off another scoring drive. The Lions' drive had stalled and Southern was forced to punt, but picked up a fumble by the Mules on special teams and recovered the ball inside the Mules' 34-yard line.



Three quick plays later, Scott hit Davis for a 23-yard passing touchdown, but the kick failed and the Lions trailed 65-20 with 14:27 left.



Central got one more score with 8:30 left in the fourth.



The Lions got the ball back after a fumble by the Mules and drove to the one, but couldn't convert on a fourth-and-goal. However, the Southern defense capitalized and a snap over the quarterback's head went out of the end zone for a safety with 1:15 left.



Southern had a season-high 303 yards through the air and led the time of possession with just more than 35 minutes to the Mules' 25 minutes.



The Lions will be back in action next Saturday as Southern plays host to Central Oklahoma. Kickoff is slated for 3 pm from inside Fred G. Hughes Stadium.