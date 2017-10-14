Former PSU Receiver Heading to Arena League

Former Pittsburg State wide receiver Levi Copelin is hoping to make it to the NFL.

"This is a big opportunity to get the door opened back up," Copelin says.

The former Gorilla receiver is in the final stages of signing a contract with the Green Bay Blizzard, an arena league team based out of Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. After signing his contract, he will report for training camp on January 15th.

Copelin played two years at Pittsburg State (2015-2016) and led the team in receiving each year. In his senior season with the Gorillas, he was one of just two players in the MIAA to top 1,000 receiving yards, hauling in 60 passes for 1,012 yards and 10 TD.

After his time at PSU, Copelin signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He went through rookie mini-camp with the team but didn't receive an invite back for training camp.

"They had some talented veterans and they drafted guys who were good," Copelin adds.

Right now, Copelin is training in Broken Arrow, OK, patiently (or not) waiting for the next time he can step on the field.

"I kind of feel lost right now," Copelin says, "This is the longest I've gone without playing football. It's all I think about. I'm really motivated to get back out there and show people what I can do."