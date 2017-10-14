Gorillas Snap Skid, Beat Mo. Western

The Pittsburg State Gorillas beat the Missouri Western Griffons Saturday 26-10. Defense was the key for PSU. Missouri Western leads the league in rushing with nearly 250 yards per game, but the Gorillas limited them to just 89 yards on the ground Saturday.

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University football team jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead and rode the early momentum to a 26-10 victory over Missouri Western State University Saturday (Oct. 14) at Brandenburg Field/Carnie Smith Stadium.



The Gorillas (3-4, 3-4 MIAA) became the first NCAA Division II program to reach 700 all-time victories with the win over the Griffons (4-3, 4-3 MIAA). Pitt State halted an uncharacteristic three-game losing streak with the win over Western in front of 7,956 Homecoming fans.



The Gorillas compiled just 263 yards of total offense in the contest, but the Pitt State defense limited Western to 189 total yards. The Griffons came into the contest averaging 420.5 total yards and 39.7 points per game.



Michael Rose rushed for a game-high 68 yards and a two-yard touchdown to cap Pitt State's 12-play, 75-yard drive to start the game. Keynan Scheurich carried the ball just twice, but scored on runs of one and two yards in the contest. His one-yard plunge capped an 11-play, 64-yard drive with 2:26 to play in the opening period.



Jared Vincent added a 31-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in the second quarter as the Gorillas to a 17-3 lead to the intermission. The Griffons got on the board with Tyler Basch's 37-yard field goal with 5:38 remaining in the second period.



Vincent added a 30-yard field goal on Pitt State's opening drive of the second half. The Gorillas defense set up the drive by tackling Western punter Luke Theis on the MWSU 5 after he muffed the ball on his punt attempt.



Western quarterback Corey Bertini scored on a nine-yard run with 7:45 remaining in the game to make it a 20-10 game, but the Gorillas effectively seal the win by marching on a 12-play, 75-yard drive with Scheurich scoring from two yards out with 1:24 to go.



John Roderique completed 11 of 21 passes for 104 yards with an interception. He also rushed for 34 net yards. Lorenzo West and Austin Panko had four catches apiece – West for 50 yards and Panko for 42. Panko also added 28 yards on the ground.



Bertini completed 12 of 22 passes for 100 yards in the contest. He was sacked four times. Josh Caldwell, who entered the game with an MIAA leading 121.7-yard rushing average, carried the ball nine times for 54 net yards.



Marcus Brantley made a team-leading 11 tackles for the Gorillas, while Josh Hornback added nine stops and a pass break-up. Ciyre Simmons also made seven tackles including 3.0 tackles-for-loss. Pitt State made 13 tackles behind the line of scrimmage in the contest as the Gorillas limited the Griffons to a 3.2-yard average on 59 offensive play.



Pitt State will return to action next Saturday (Oct. 21) when the Gorillas travel to Emporia, Kan., to face MIAA rival Emporia State University at 2 p.m. (CDT).