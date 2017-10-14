Monett in, Webb City Out of SB Final Four

The 4-state area had two softball teams left in the hunt for a state title heading into Saturday. Now, we're down to one.

In class 3 the Monett Cubs are off to the final four. The Cubs beat Sullivan on Saturday afternoon 5-2 to move on to the state semifinals. Next up, Monett will face Smithville (23-7) on Friday for a spot in the title game.

In class 4, things didn't go as well for the Webb City Cardinals. The Cardinals lost in the quarterfinals 5-3 on a Blue Springs South walkoff 2-run home run in the 10th inning. Blue Springs South moves on to Friday's semifinals while the Cardinals finish the season 25-6-1 overall.