Quantcast

Monett in, Webb City Out of SB Final Four - KOAM TV 7

Monett in, Webb City Out of SB Final Four

Updated:

The 4-state area had two softball teams left in the hunt for a state title heading into Saturday. Now, we're down to one.

In class 3 the Monett Cubs are off to the final four. The Cubs beat Sullivan on Saturday afternoon 5-2 to move on to the state semifinals. Next up, Monett will face Smithville (23-7) on Friday for a spot in the title game.

In class 4, things didn't go as well for the Webb City Cardinals. The Cardinals lost in the quarterfinals 5-3 on a Blue Springs South walkoff 2-run home run in the 10th inning. Blue Springs South moves on to Friday's semifinals while the Cardinals finish the season 25-6-1 overall.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Make-up Artists Teaches Kids How to Turn Themselves into Zombies

    Make-up Artists Teaches Kids How to Turn Themselves into Zombies

    Saturday, October 14 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-10-15 02:51:48 GMT

    The Joplin public library offered much more than books to youth ready for Halloween. Something creepy was being created there Saturday afternoon.. 

    More >>

    The Joplin public library offered much more than books to youth ready for Halloween. Something creepy was being created there Saturday afternoon.. 

    More >>

  • Porchfest Brings Music and Positive Vibe to North Heights Neighborhood

    Porchfest Brings Music and Positive Vibe to North Heights Neighborhood

    Saturday, October 14 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-10-15 02:46:32 GMT

    Local bands brought entertainment to a neighborhood with a goal of making it safer. Saturday night Porchfest featured eleven bands at homes in Joplin's North Heights neighborhood. 

    More >>

    Local bands brought entertainment to a neighborhood with a goal of making it safer. Saturday night Porchfest featured eleven bands at homes in Joplin's North Heights neighborhood. 

    More >>

  • Barbeque Benefit Held For Law Enforcement Burn Survivor

    Barbeque Benefit Held For Law Enforcement Burn Survivor

    Saturday, October 14 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-10-15 02:21:08 GMT

    All funds will go directly to help Officer Hamilton's family and pay for his medical expenses.

    More >>

    All funds will go directly to help Officer Hamilton's family and pay for his medical expenses.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.