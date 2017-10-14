Monett in, Webb City Out of SB Final Four

The Joplin public library offered much more than books to youth ready for Halloween. Something creepy was being created there Saturday afternoon..More >>
Local bands brought entertainment to a neighborhood with a goal of making it safer. Saturday night Porchfest featured eleven bands at homes in Joplin's North Heights neighborhood.More >>
All funds will go directly to help Officer Hamilton's family and pay for his medical expenses.More >>
"It was brought to our attention, a couple of months ago, that Atwoods was looking for a new location, outside the city limits of Webb City."More >>
COLUMBUS—Murder charges have been filed against Harvey Raymond Ortberg, 49, of Baxter Springs, following the September 30th, 2017 incident which resulted in the death of Sharon Horn, 65, and injured three Baxter Springs Police Officers. In a complaint filed in Cherokee County District Court, County Attorney Jake Conard charged Ortberg with eight felony offenses, including premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of attempted capital murder, aggravated arson, aggravated burg...More >>
The Cubs beat Sullivan Saturday to move on to the class 3 semifinals.More >>
Missouri Western leads the league in rushing with nearly 250 yards per game, but the Gorillas limited them to just 89 yards on the ground Saturday.More >>
Levi Copelin will join the Green Bay Blizzard for training camp in January.More >>
MSSU had an early lead two different times, but couldn't hold on, falling 71-22.More >>
Southern will be back in action on Friday, October 20 as the Lions will play host to Fort Hays State. First-serve from Young Gymnasium is slated for 6 pm.More >>
Noah Woodcock has Cerebral Palsy, but that didn't slow him down on Thursday night.More >>
