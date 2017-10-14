Barbeque Benefit Held For Law Enforcement Burn Survivor

Police officers, fire fighters, and the Baxter Springs community raised money for an officer burned in a deadly attack. Volunteers sold barbeque dinners for Officer Jimmy Hamilton, after he suffered third degree burns caused by a suspect on September 30th.

All funds will go directly to help Hamilton's family and pay for his medical expenses.

People throughout Cherokee County came to the fundraiser, which the sheriff attributes to the strong sense of community in this area.

"One of the great things about this area is that when something tragic happens, the community binds together. You see it here, you saw it when the tornado hit Baxter Springs. Any time that a tragedy hits one of our communities here in Cherokee County, everyone binds together and lifts each other up to get through whatever the situation may be," says Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

Officer Hamilton is still recovering in the hospital burn unit in Springfield. He is not expected to be released for another month.