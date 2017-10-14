Quantcast

Latino Festival Raises Money For Hurricane Disaster Relief - KOAM TV 7

Latino Festival Raises Money For Hurricane Disaster Relief

Updated:
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

Carthage Central Park was the site of a Latino Festival today.  Snacks from different countries were available, kids could enjoy some inflatable toys, and there were also giveaways.

The main part of this fun event, though, was to raise donations for hurricane disaster relief in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Florida.

"We wanted to be able to express also to people who are not Hispanic, to learn more about our culture and about who we are and the richness of our culture," says Arodi Sanchez, who helped organize this festival.

Proceeds are going to the Nazarene Compassionate Ministries organization.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.