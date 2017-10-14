Latino Festival Raises Money For Hurricane Disaster Relief

Carthage Central Park was the site of a Latino Festival today. Snacks from different countries were available, kids could enjoy some inflatable toys, and there were also giveaways.

The main part of this fun event, though, was to raise donations for hurricane disaster relief in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Florida.

"We wanted to be able to express also to people who are not Hispanic, to learn more about our culture and about who we are and the richness of our culture," says Arodi Sanchez, who helped organize this festival.

Proceeds are going to the Nazarene Compassionate Ministries organization.