Porchfest Brings Music and Positive Vibe to North Heights Neighborhood

The Joplin public library offered much more than books to youth ready for Halloween. Something creepy was being created there Saturday afternoon..More >>
Local bands brought entertainment to a neighborhood with a goal of making it safer. Saturday night Porchfest featured eleven bands at homes in Joplin's North Heights neighborhood.More >>
All funds will go directly to help Officer Hamilton's family and pay for his medical expenses.More >>
"It was brought to our attention, a couple of months ago, that Atwoods was looking for a new location, outside the city limits of Webb City."More >>
COLUMBUS—Murder charges have been filed against Harvey Raymond Ortberg, 49, of Baxter Springs, following the September 30th, 2017 incident which resulted in the death of Sharon Horn, 65, and injured three Baxter Springs Police Officers. In a complaint filed in Cherokee County District Court, County Attorney Jake Conard charged Ortberg with eight felony offenses, including premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of attempted capital murder, aggravated arson, aggravated burg...More >>
Local bands brought entertainment to a neighborhood with a goal of making it safer. Saturday night Porchfest featured eleven bands at homes in Joplin's North Heights neighborhood.More >>
The Opioid Crisis Summit will be held on the campus of Missouri Southern and organizers want area residents to know that they are encouraged to come and learn how to combat the problem.More >>
Housing Connect has been successful in speeding up the process of placing the homeless in permanent housing.More >>
The Columbus Days Festival wound down after a weekend of fun events. Sunday morning the Chamber of Commerce held the most recognized feature of the festival , the hot air balloon regatta.More >>
The community of Carl Junction comes out in a big way to raise money to fight breast cancer and honor those lost to the disease. Hundreds of balloons took flight. They were released with notes tied to them written in remembrance or support of breast cancer patients and survivors. The event included the annual walk for breast cancer around Carl Junction High School bulldog stadium.More >>
The city of Joplin sold off surplus property Saturday, minus antique cemetery fencing. Bidders turned out early Saturday morning at the public works center maintenance barn. Dozens of unclaimed bicycles were on the auction block along with several vehicles and even heavy duty dump trucks and snow plows..More >>
Five hundred people walk to raise dollars to fight heart disease and stroke at the American Heart Association Heart Walk 2017.More >>
ZAF Energy Systems, a battery production plant expects to bring more than one hundred jobs to Joplin.More >>
On Monday the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling that allowed Missouri abortion laws to be enforced. That now means Planned Parenthood can and does intend pursue a license to perform abortions in Joplin.More >>
