Porchfest Brings Music and Positive Vibe to North Heights Neighborhood

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Joplin, MO -


Local bands brought entertainment to a neighborhood with a goal of making it safer.
Saturday night Porchfest featured eleven bands at homes in Joplin's North Heights neighborhood. Musicians  truly played  on porches of  homes between  First Street and F street and between Main Street and Jackson. The area has  been labeled the porch district. The first ever Porchfest was held in New York in 2007. The goal was to turn porches into stages making a neighborhood a musical destination. But Porchfest is  put on by the community for the community which can lead to improvements in areas suffering from negative elements. 

Coordinator Zach Spiering said,  "And we've got a long ways to go. There's a lot of issues that we're still working on, crime and abandoned housing and things like that. But we've come a long ways and we wanna celebrate that. And we kinda wanna show that we have something to offer here that this is a great place."

The band Guys on the Bus  was one of the eleven  bands that played  for free but can market their Cd's and other band merchandise. And  listeners could tip.  


 

