Make-up Artists Teaches Kids How to Turn Themselves into Zombies

The Joplin public library offered much more than books to youth ready for Halloween. Something creepy was being created there Saturday afternoon..

Eleven kids showed up to learn zombie makeup just in time to ghoul out this Halloween. Theater major Gwen Leggott showed visitors techniques to turn sweet cheeks into scary faces. Some ended up looking like blood dripped from their mouths and kids went away with the knowledge of how to create their look again.

Leggott said, "I feel like when kids do something for themselves, it creates more confidence. So, teaching them how to do something simple like this, that way they can walk all night proud on Halloween."

Participants posed for pictures of their new looks. Leggott also does other freelance make-up work such as weddings and photo shoots.



