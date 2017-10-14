Quantcast

Make-up Artists Teaches Kids How to Turn Themselves into Zombies

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Joplin, MO -

The Joplin public library offered much more than books to youth ready for Halloween. Something creepy was being created there Saturday afternoon.. 
Eleven kids showed up to  learn zombie makeup just in time to ghoul out this Halloween. Theater major Gwen Leggott showed visitors  techniques to turn sweet cheeks into scary faces. Some ended up  looking like blood dripped from their mouths and kids went  away with the knowledge of  how to create their look again. 

Leggott said, "I  feel like when kids do something for themselves, it creates more confidence. So, teaching them how to do something simple like this, that way they can walk all night proud on Halloween."
Participants posed for pictures of their new looks. Leggott also does other freelance make-up work such as weddings and photo shoots. 


 

