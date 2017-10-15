School Carnival Raises Funds for Wheelchair Ramp

It's carnival time in Pittsburg where the Meadowlark elementary parent/teachers organization is throwing the party. The PTO fall carnival offered an inflatable slide,bean bag and ring toss games and raffles. The annual fundraiser usually nets five hundred to a thousand dollars and the PTO hopes to build a wheelchair ramp to the playground to help support the school.

PTO President Jamie Jones said, "Ya know, the government's not gonna pay for us to do the upgrades on the playground because we do have good playground. It's just doing some of those upgrades and new equipment for the kids to play on that, ya know, it's coming from the students and their families."

About one hundred fifty kids came to enjoy the carnival and help their school.