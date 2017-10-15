Wines and Canines Combined for Halloween Fun in Fort Scott

It was an uncommon pairing in Fort Scott Sunday: wines and canines.

The Beaux Arts Centre Tasting Room hosted the event that included a howl-o-ween canine costume contest. Pets came as wonder woman, football players, a giant guinea pig, a teddy bear and a duo wearing Hawaiian tourist clothes which won them the contest.

Adult pet owners could taste wines, snack, and get photos with their dolled up dogs as part of the fundraiser.

Barbra Ritter, a volunteer with Lee's Paws and Claws Animal Shelter said, "We all have a common cause and that's to help the animals of Bourbon county. We have recently taken in some dogs that were from the hurricane in Texas as well and coming to an event like this is great and we hope to do more in the future."

Pets could get micro-chipped for twenty dollars which also benefits the Shirley Yeager Animal foundation and Lee's Paws & Claws Animal shelter.

