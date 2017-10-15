St. Bridget's Oktoberfest

Saint Bridget's church in Scammon celebrated its first ever Saint Boniface Oktoberfest.

Saint Boniface is a German saint--so the parish celebrated the day with German foods like sauerkraut, cooked cabbage, bratwurst and beer rocks.

The church switched from its traditional turkey diner to an Oktoberfest celebration to try something new.

The Knights of Columbus organized the event but welcomes anybody who wants to come to events like these.

Bob Duffin with the church says "Saint Bridgets has been very fortunate to have the support of the whole community. It's not just a Catholic thing. It is open to everybody and we have been very fortunate to have community input on it all"

Those in attendance had to pay a small fee for their meal and the proceeds went to buying projection screens for the church.