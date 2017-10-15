Joplin Families Participate in Global Wave of Light

Jennifer Tharp lights a candle for the 2 children she's lost, uniting with families across the globe on Pregnancy and Infancy Loss Remembrance Day.

"At 7 p.m, in remembrance of those babies gone too soon and if you leave it lit for an hour in your time zone, it will be a continuous wave of light" says Tharp, who's the chapter coordinator of Joplin Area Share.

The vigil started with encouraging words, then families could state their child's name and light a candle

A special part of the event some parents got to participate in was bringing their rainbow babies. which is a child that is born after the loss of an infant.

Not only were they remembering their little ones, but they were supporting one another

"It makes it easier to talk about, with other people that have been through it. people that haven't been through it don't really understand" says Rebecca Ballard, who lost her son last year.

And if a loved one has lost a child, Kim Lawson who has lost a baby herself advises, "Let them know that you're there for them when they are ready and don't be afraid to talk to them about it"

Although the sun has set over Joplin, the memory of infants gone too soon still shines all across the world.

Here is the link to the Joplin Area Share Facebook page, if you would like to join their closed group discussion page all you have to do is send them a message.

https://www.Facebook.com/joplinareasharepublic/