MSSU Women's Soccer Ties with Hays

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

HAYS, Kans. - Despite being outshot 16-6, the Missouri Southern soccer team kept up the intensity at the defensive end, which forced the Fort Hays State Tigers to settle for a scoreless tie inside Bickle-Schmidt Sports Complex Sunday afternoon.



MSSU (2-8-3, 2-4-1) goalkeeper Luz Galindo made her third-straight start in between the posts for the Lions and did not disappoint. She stood her ground between the posts for all 110 minutes, making seven saves and finishing her second-straight game of not allowing a goal in the process.



In the 64th minute, Lions' Chloe Jackson kicked a crossing pass to Sarah Tatum right in front of the goal, but Tatum's shot went wide right and the game remained tied at 0-0. Jr., center midfielder Julia Liberty led the team with two shots, while four others added one.



FHSU (8-3-3, 5-1-1) had an opportunity in the 23rd minute as Baylie Schmitz booted a shot towards the front of the goal which found forward Darby Hirsch, but just as Hirsch touched the ball, the Lions defense swarmed the area and prevented her from getting off a shot. Seconds later, Tigers' Eden Stoddard headed a shot that landed on top of the net off a corner kick.



They followed both situations up by clearing the ball out of harm's way and keeping the Tigers off the board. Stoddard registered five shots to lead all players, while Schmitz and Jasmine Beaulieu each added three-shot opportunities for FHSU.



MSSU is back in action on Friday, Oct. 20 inside Hal Bodon Field as the Lions host the top-ranked Central Missouri Mauls at 6 pm.