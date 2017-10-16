Quantcast

MSSU Women's Soccer Ties with Hays - KOAM TV 7

MSSU Women's Soccer Ties with Hays

Updated:

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

HAYS, Kans. - Despite being outshot 16-6, the Missouri Southern soccer team kept up the intensity at the defensive end, which forced the Fort Hays State Tigers to settle for a scoreless tie inside Bickle-Schmidt Sports Complex Sunday afternoon.
 
MSSU (2-8-3, 2-4-1) goalkeeper Luz Galindo made her third-straight start in between the posts for the Lions and did not disappoint. She stood her ground between the posts for all 110 minutes, making seven saves and finishing her second-straight game of not allowing a goal in the process.
 
In the 64th minute, Lions' Chloe Jackson kicked a crossing pass to Sarah Tatum right in front of the goal, but Tatum's shot went wide right and the game remained tied at 0-0. Jr., center midfielder Julia Liberty led the team with two shots, while four others added one.
 
FHSU (8-3-3, 5-1-1) had an opportunity in the 23rd minute as Baylie Schmitz booted a shot towards the front of the goal which found forward Darby Hirsch, but just as Hirsch touched the ball, the Lions defense swarmed the area and prevented her from getting off a shot. Seconds later, Tigers' Eden Stoddard headed a shot that landed on top of the net off a corner kick.
 
They followed both situations up by clearing the ball out of harm's way and keeping the Tigers off the board. Stoddard registered five shots to lead all players, while Schmitz and Jasmine Beaulieu each added three-shot opportunities for FHSU.
 
MSSU is back in action on Friday, Oct. 20 inside Hal Bodon Field as the Lions host the top-ranked Central Missouri Mauls at 6 pm. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Joplin Families Participate in Global Wave of Light

    Joplin Families Participate in Global Wave of Light

    Sunday, October 15 2017 11:26 PM EDT2017-10-16 03:26:41 GMT
    Jennifer Tharp lights a candle for  the 2 children she's lost, uniting with families across the globe on Pregnancy and Infancy Loss Remembrance Day. "At 7 p.m, in remembrance of those babies gone too soon and if you leave it lit for an hour in your time zone, it will be a continuous wave of light" says Tharp, who's the chapter coordinator of Joplin Area Share. The vigil started with encouraging words, then families could state their child's name and ...More >>
    Jennifer Tharp lights a candle for  the 2 children she's lost, uniting with families across the globe on Pregnancy and Infancy Loss Remembrance Day. "At 7 p.m, in remembrance of those babies gone too soon and if you leave it lit for an hour in your time zone, it will be a continuous wave of light" says Tharp, who's the chapter coordinator of Joplin Area Share. The vigil started with encouraging words, then families could state their child's name and ...More >>

  • St. Bridget's Oktoberfest

    St. Bridget's Oktoberfest

    Monday, October 16 2017 1:45 PM EDT2017-10-16 17:45:19 GMT

    Saint Bridget's church in Scammon celebrated its first ever Saint Boniface Oktoberfest. Saint Boniface is a German saint--so the parish celebrated the day with German foods like sauerkraut, cooked cabbage, bratwurst and bierocks. The church switched from its  traditional turkey dinner to an Oktoberfest celebration to try something new.

    More >>

    Saint Bridget's church in Scammon celebrated its first ever Saint Boniface Oktoberfest. Saint Boniface is a German saint--so the parish celebrated the day with German foods like sauerkraut, cooked cabbage, bratwurst and bierocks. The church switched from its  traditional turkey dinner to an Oktoberfest celebration to try something new.

    More >>

  • Wines and Canines Combined for Halloween Fun in Fort Scott

    Wines and Canines Combined for Halloween Fun in Fort Scott

    Sunday, October 15 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-10-16 02:31:26 GMT

    It was an uncommon pairing in Fort Scott Sunday: wines and canines.  The Beaux Arts Centre Tasting Room hosted the event that included a howl-o-ween canine costume contest. 

    More >>

    It was an uncommon pairing in Fort Scott Sunday: wines and canines.  The Beaux Arts Centre Tasting Room hosted the event that included a howl-o-ween canine costume contest. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.