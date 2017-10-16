MSSU Women's Soccer Ties with Hays

Sophomore defensive back Aliik Sezer made the game-saving tackle on Red Raven quarterback Aloyous Jackson at the one-foot mark as time expired.More >>
Sophomore defensive back Aliik Sezer made the game-saving tackle on Red Raven quarterback Aloyous Jackson at the one-foot mark as time expired.More >>
Berry spent two years as a catcher for the Roughriders under former Head Coach Gary Roark. During his time behind the plate, he was a two-time all-region selection and named the team’s most valuable player.More >>
Berry spent two years as a catcher for the Roughriders under former Head Coach Gary Roark. During his time behind the plate, he was a two-time all-region selection and named the team’s most valuable player.More >>
It includes three games against former SEK league rivals (Labette County, Chanute and Ft. Scott) as well as a Saturday game against Ulysses.More >>
It includes three games against former SEK league rivals (Labette County, Chanute and Ft. Scott) as well as a Saturday game against Ulysses.More >>
The Tigers got off ten more shots than the Lions, but neither team was able to score.More >>
The Tigers got off ten more shots than the Lions, but neither team was able to score.More >>
The Cubs beat Sullivan Saturday to move on to the class 3 semifinals.More >>
The Cubs beat Sullivan Saturday to move on to the class 3 semifinals.More >>
Missouri Western leads the league in rushing with nearly 250 yards per game, but the Gorillas limited them to just 89 yards on the ground Saturday.More >>
Missouri Western leads the league in rushing with nearly 250 yards per game, but the Gorillas limited them to just 89 yards on the ground Saturday.More >>
Saint Bridget's church in Scammon celebrated its first ever Saint Boniface Oktoberfest. Saint Boniface is a German saint--so the parish celebrated the day with German foods like sauerkraut, cooked cabbage, bratwurst and bierocks. The church switched from its traditional turkey dinner to an Oktoberfest celebration to try something new.More >>
Saint Bridget's church in Scammon celebrated its first ever Saint Boniface Oktoberfest. Saint Boniface is a German saint--so the parish celebrated the day with German foods like sauerkraut, cooked cabbage, bratwurst and bierocks. The church switched from its traditional turkey dinner to an Oktoberfest celebration to try something new.More >>
It was an uncommon pairing in Fort Scott Sunday: wines and canines. The Beaux Arts Centre Tasting Room hosted the event that included a howl-o-ween canine costume contest.More >>
It was an uncommon pairing in Fort Scott Sunday: wines and canines. The Beaux Arts Centre Tasting Room hosted the event that included a howl-o-ween canine costume contest.More >>
Its carnival time in Pittsburg where the Meadowlark elementary parent/teachers organization is throwing the party. The PTO fall carnival offered an inflatable slide,bean bag and ring toss games and raffles.More >>
Its carnival time in Pittsburg where the Meadowlark elementary parent/teachers organization is throwing the party. The PTO fall carnival offered an inflatable slide,bean bag and ring toss games and raffles.More >>
Locals brought their four legged friends out to Central park to be judged in classes such as best costume and golden oldie. The event was sponsored by the Carthage Humane Society, which has been trying to turn things around since it came under fire in August for underweight animals.More >>
Locals brought their four legged friends out to Central park to be judged in classes such as best costume and golden oldie. The event was sponsored by the Carthage Humane Society, which has been trying to turn things around since it came under fire in August for underweight animals.More >>
The Joplin public library offered much more than books to youth ready for Halloween. Something creepy was being created there Saturday afternoon..More >>
The Joplin public library offered much more than books to youth ready for Halloween. Something creepy was being created there Saturday afternoon..More >>