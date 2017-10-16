PHS Announces 2018 Football Schedule

KSHSAA recently announced new classifications for high school football. With the new classifications, Pittsburg High School will be playing 4A football for the next two seasons. With the change comes a new schedule. Below is the Purple Dragons' schedule for 2018. It includes three games against former SEK league rivals (Labette County, Chanute and Ft. Scott) as well as a Saturday game against Ulysses.

*The new classification assignments are for football only. Pittsburg will continue to be playing under the 5A classification in other sports.

8/31/18 - vs. Labette County

9/7/18 - @ Chanute

9/14/18 - vs. Blue Valley North

9/21/18 - vs. Ft. Scott

9/29/18 (Saturday 1:00pm kickoff) - @ Ulysses

10/5/18 - vs. Mill Valley

10/12/18 - @ Olathe East

10/19/18 - vs. DeSoto

