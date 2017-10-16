NEO Gets by Rival Coffeyville 34-30

RELEASE FROM NEO ATHLETICS:

COFFEYVILLE, Kansas — Undeterred by a torrential downpour in the final minute of Saturday’s game at Veterans Memorial Stadium, the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Golden Norsemen defeated arch rival Coffeyville Community College by a 34-30 score.

Sophomore defensive back Aliik Sezer made the game-saving tackle during the torrent for NEO of Red Raven quarterback Aloyous Jackson at the one-foot mark as time expired to preserve the victory.

Coffeyville held a 30-27 lead going into the final 5:38 minutes of the game before Golden Norse quarterback Wyatt Steigerwald scored on a 7-yard keeper with 1:10 showing on the clock. Ryle Hawthorn’s point-after gave NEO a four-point advantage.

Steigerwald milked 4:28 on the clock during a 13-play, 68-yard drive to boost the Golden Norsemen into the lead.

The Red Ravens needed only 10 plays to cover 80 yards to set up the possible game-winning touchdown before the rain it.

Following a 16-yard sack by NEO defensive end Cade Baumann, Jackson slipped over left tackle for a 15-yard run before Sezer made the saving tackle in the remaining play at the goal line.

“We kept an eye on the radar because the rain wasn’t supposed to come in until 9:30 p.m. or 10,” NEO head coach Clay Patterson said. “But, it got to Coffeyville a little sooner than was expected.””

While winning their fourth straight game in a row, the Golden Norse are 5-2 on the season. The non-conference game dropped the Red Ravens to 1-6 overall.

NEO concludes the non-conference portion of the regular season at 1 p.m. Saturday against Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock. The Buffaloes dropped a 35-0 decision last Saturday at Cisco, Texas.

“This was a good win for us after trailing 20-14 at halftime,” Patterson said. “Offensively we played pretty well by generating 658 total yards.

“Even though we moved the ball pretty well, what got us was penalties inside the red zone, or as we like to call it ‘the money zone,’” Patterson said. “We had a couple of penalties inside the 10 yard line that kept us from scoring points.

“If we don’t have those penalties, we pull away with the game,” Patterson said. “Then, defensively, we feel like we didn’t play our best game because they were an offense that had been fairly dormant for most of the year coming into the game.”

Consuming 3:23 on the opening series of the game, the Red Ravens moved 70 yards in eight plays before running back Justin Henderson scored on a 2-yard dive play. Triston Bailey added the extra point for a 7-0 Coffeyville lead.

Four minutes later the Norsemen drove 54 yards in 10 plays to tie the game. Tight end Jace Sternberger ran a crossing route and caught a 15-yard TD pass from Steigerwald. The PAT by Hawthorn with 7:24 left in the first quarter created a 7-7 tie.

Another long, methodical drive by the Red Ravens (75 yards in 10 plays) ended with Henderson scoring on an 11-yard run. Bailey’s extra point at the 3:36 juncture produced a 14-7 Coffeyville advantage.

The Red Ravens received a 26-yard field goal by Bailey with 11:02 before halftime increased Coffeyville’s lead to a 17-7 margin.

NEO responded less than three minutes later as the Steigerwald-to-Sternberger duo clicked on a 3-yard pass play for a touchdown. The TD concluded a 75-yard, eight-play drive by the Norsemen as Hawthorn contributed the point-after for a 17-14 deficit.

An interception by Coffeyville linebacker Vernon Dasher gave the Ravens the ball at NEO’s 28-yard line.

After six plays the Red Ravens settled for a 35-yard field goal by Bailey to create a 20-14 cushion at halftime.

Late in the third quarter, Golden Norse wide receiver Antwan Woods caught a pass from Steigerwald and streaked 70 yards for a touchdown.

Hawthorn’s PAT at 2:39 allowed the Norsemen to carry a slim 21-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

Utilizing the final 2:37 of the third quarter and the first 2:01 of the fourth, Coffeyville covered 93 yards in nine plays to regain the lead.

Freshman running back Darius Hopkins concluded the drive with a 2-yard TD plunge at the 13:01 mark. Bailey’s point-after created a 27-21 lead.

Pinned back at their own 9-yard line, the Golden Norsemen received a 43-yard touchdown run straight up the middle by veteran back Darwin Thompson to retake the lead. Thompson’s burst came on the seventh play of a 91-yard drive.

Hawthorn’s extra point attempt sailed wide left with 10:24 remaining in the game for a 27-27 tie.

Covering only 20 yards in five plays, Bailey produced a 36-yard field goal with 5:55 left as Coffeyville held a precarious 30-27 margin.

Averaging 8.2 yards per carry, the Golden Norse ground game amassed 352 yards on 43 carries. Thompson led the Norse with 232 yards on 20 carries and one TD.

Steigerwald completed 22 of 35 passes for 316 yards and three TDs with one interception.

Veteran wide out Kobe Bryer led NEO with seven receptions for 62 yards. Eight total players caught at least one pass for the Norsemen.