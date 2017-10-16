Maple Leaf 5K Registrations Still Open

Fair Acres Family YMCA will be hosting the Annual Maple Leaf Race in an all new time slot this year. Scheduled as a twilight race, the run will begin at 6PM Friday, October 20th. Pre-register online at fairacresymca.org or pick up an application at the Fair Acres Family YMCA. You can also pre-register on-site on the 20th beginning at 5PM. The first 150 racers will receive a beautiful maple leaf shaped ribbon. Racers will also get free pulled pork sandwiches to fuel up. If you’re just there to cheer a racer on, you can still eat for a nominal fee. Proceeds from these events go to the YMCA scholarship fund which provides funding for those who may not otherwise be able to afford to participate. Stick around after the race for the after party featuring Gas Mask for Clarence.

For entry fee pricing or more information, contact the Fair Acres Family YMCA, 417-358-1070.