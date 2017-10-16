Maple Leaf Car Show and Cruise Night Returns

The Maple Leaf Car Show Committee is once again hosting a pre-car show cruise night, brought to you by O’Reilly Auto Parts, on the Historic Carthage Square. Cruise night will be Friday, October 20th, the night before the full car show. The evening begins at 6. Hot dogs, chips and a drink will be available for free for car show registrants. There will be live music and preregistration for Saturday’s car show. Car Show Chair Larry Cleary says ”Our guys and gals love cruise night! It’s another way to add to the experience of area car lovers and we’re so thankful to O’Reilly Auto Parts for helping us pull it off.”

The 37th annual Maple Leaf Car Show will be Oct 21st, 8:00 AM-5:00 PM at the grounds of the Congregation of the Mother Co-Redemptrix (CMC), Fairview and Grand. Awards start at 4:00 PM. This year’s car show will feature 26 classes with 3 trophies per class. The first 450 cars will receive dash plaques. Trophies and dash plaques provided by O'Reillys.

You may also register at the show Saturday, 8:00 AM-12:00 noon. There will be a swap meet and car corral on site during the car show and several food vendors will be serving a variety of choices from 8:00 AM-4:00 PM. House of Bounce will provide inflatable amusements for children. This year the inflatables will be located along the west side of the CMC Campus along Grand Ave. A shuttle van will be provided, running every 30 minutes, for those who want to go to the square from car show. For more information, please visitwww.mapleleafcarshow.com, or contact Larry at 246-5523.