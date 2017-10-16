Quantcast

Crowder Speech & Debate Earns Entry in National Competition

(L-R): Caleb Miller, Logan Johns, Tantyn Skaggs and Vikas Yadav (L-R): Caleb Miller, Logan Johns, Tantyn Skaggs and Vikas Yadav
NEOSHO, MISSOURI -

The Crowder College Speech & Debate team has already qualified three students for national competition.

Students have competed in 30 categories in two tournaments over the past few weeks amassing quite a record. The team won 1st place in the Community College division at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, OK.

Students competing in the Southestern Oklahoma University tournament were:

  • Persuasive Speaking – Tantyn Skaggs (Neosho) advanced to the final round qualifying for Nationals
  • Duo Interpretation – Tanytn Skaggs & Caleb Miller (Neosho) placed in the top 10 both days
  • Lincoln-Douglas Debate – Vikas Yadav (New Delhi, India) was one spot away from qualifying for nationals. He had a 3-1 record with wins of Kansas Weslyan University, Texas Southern University, and Tulsa Community College

Students competing in the Southwest Baptist University tournament were:

  • After Dinner Speaking – Logan Johns (Carthage) placed 3rd and qualified for nationals
  • Poetry – Caleb Miller placed 6th and qualified for nationals
  • Duo Interpretation – Skaggs & Miller placed 5th

Wins in Lincoln-Douglas debate did not allow students to reach the finals, but they prevailed over Truman State University, Johnson County Community College, Central Texas College, and the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

“The team is off to a fantastic start this year and I could not be more proud! They are working hard and it shows. I can't wait to see what they do next,” stated Kristen Stout, Speech & Debate Instructor.

The team will participate in its next competition on October 22 at University of Central Missouri.

