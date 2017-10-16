Quantcast

Pitt State Concert to feature unique instruments

PITTSBURG, KANSAS

Music enthusiasts looking to add concerts with unique instruments to their bucket list need look no further. 

The Pittsburg State University Solo and Chamber Music Series concert planned for this Friday, Oct. 20, will have many. 

The performance, featuring the renowned Renaissance ensemble Ciaramella, is called "Liederbuch: German Songs of the Renaissance," and will feature unique instruments including the shawm, bagpipe, hurdy-gurdy, sackbut, cornamuse, and vihuela, in addition to the more standard instruments like guitar, percussion, and recorder. 

"The artists have prepared a very interesting program of German Renaissance music for their Pittsburg performance, featuring the lively sounds of Renaissance winds, brass, and percussion," said Music Department Chair Susan Marchant. 

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Sharon Kay Dean Recital Hall in McCray Hall on the PSU campus. 

Concert tickets are $12 for the general public and $8 for those over 65/under 18. They are available in advance through the University Ticket Office or at the door prior to the performance.  Full-time PSU students are entitled to a free ticket. 

The Solo and Chamber Music Series is supported by major funding from the PSU Student Government Association. 

For further general information about the Solo & Chamber Series, contact the Department of Music at 620-235-4466, or access the series brochure on the department's webpage:  http://www.pittstate.edu/department/music/events.dot 

