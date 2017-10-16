Fort Scott High School Performs “Disney's High School Musical” - November 7th, 9th, and 11th

The Fort Scott High School Drama Department presents “Disney’s High School Musical” on November 7, 9, and 11 at 7 p.m. and on November 11 at 2 p.m.

Disney Channel's smash hit movie musical comes to life on the newly renovated FSHS auditorium stage. Publisher Music Theatre International describes the musical: “Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of first love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities. It's the first day after winter break at East High. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes find their cliques, recount their vacations and look forward to the new year. Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. They cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical that is being led by Ms. Darbus. Although many students resent the threat posed to the ‘status quo,’ Troy and Gabriella's alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.”

The show involves nearly forty students in acting roles. Leads include sophomore Levi Bin who plays Troy Bolton and junior Morgan Rohr playing Gabriella Montez. Also featured are sophomore Mesa Jones as Sharpay Evans, junior Darrick Green as Ryan Evans, sophomore Mary Gladbach as Taylor McKessie, and senior Alex Gorman as Chad Danforth. Sophomore Kaitlyn Hanks portrays Ms. Darbus and senior Micah Self plays Troy’s dad, Coach Bolton. Over thirty students also serve in technical roles backstage and behind the scenes from costuming and lighting design to set design and building.

The musical is directed by FSHS Drama and Thespian Director Angie Bin with Music Director Mary Jo Harper, Eugene Ware Music Teacher. Taylor Schilling, a music education student at PSU and FSHS alum, serves as the Assistant Music Director and Choreographer and Jason Huffman of Pittsburg’s Memorial Auditorium serves as Technical Director.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children and are on sale now at the FSHS office, 1005 S. Main and at Common Ground, 116 S. Main in Fort Scott. Seating is limited, so audience members are encouraged to buy tickets in advance. Doors open thirty minutes before showtime.