Red Cross Training

Red Cross Training

The American Red Cross of Southern Missouri has announced dates and locations for disaster training.  Volunteers interested in becoming a part of the chapter's Disaster Action Team or Client Casework Team must be over 18-years-old, registered through the Red Cross website, and passed a criminal background check.

Disaster training sessions include an overview of disaster services and lessons on how to respond to disasters and events within their community such as a home fire.  The Client Casework class will teach how to provide follow-up and recovery planning services. 

The training sessions a will be held as follows: 

·         October 26th  from 1-4 p.m. – Disaster Action Team training at the Joplin Red Cross office, 410 S. Jackson Street, Joplin

·         October 27th from 9 am – Noon – Disaster Action Team training at the Springfield Red Cross office, 1545 N. West Bypass, Springfield

·         October 28th from 9 am – 1 pm – Client Casework training at the Springfield Red Cross office, 1545 N. West Bypass, Springfield

Maximum capacity for the training session is 40 people and will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.  To register call 417-832-9500.

The Executive Director of the Southern Missouri chapter says "Volunteers are the backbone of the Red Cross. The time, expertise and compassion our volunteers provide to neighbors both near and far is inspiring."

About the American Red Cross: (from press release)
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies more than 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or join our blog at redcrosswestmo.com.
 

    Less than 6 months after the Joplin tornado, the Joplin School District started rebuilding their schools. Now, the school district is still trying to come to a funding agreement with FEMA. "FEMA will only replace the value of what was lost, not the added value of the extra room and space that we rebuilt" says Joplin School Board President Jeff Koch. The Joplin School District has already paid for the rebuilding projects. But FEMA is a reimbursement agency that pays...
    Jennifer Tharp lights a candle for  the 2 children she's lost, uniting with families across the globe on Pregnancy and Infancy Loss Remembrance Day. "At 7 p.m, in remembrance of those babies gone too soon and if you leave it lit for an hour in your time zone, it will be a continuous wave of light" says Tharp, who's the chapter coordinator of Joplin Area Share. The vigil started with encouraging words, then families could state their child's name and ...
    Saint Bridget's church in Scammon celebrated its first ever Saint Boniface Oktoberfest. Saint Boniface is a German saint--so the parish celebrated the day with German foods like sauerkraut, cooked cabbage, bratwurst and bierocks. The church switched from its  traditional turkey dinner to an Oktoberfest celebration to try something new.

    Saint Bridget's church in Scammon celebrated its first ever Saint Boniface Oktoberfest. Saint Boniface is a German saint--so the parish celebrated the day with German foods like sauerkraut, cooked cabbage, bratwurst and bierocks. The church switched from its  traditional turkey dinner to an Oktoberfest celebration to try something new.

