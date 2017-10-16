Red Cross Training

The American Red Cross of Southern Missouri has announced dates and locations for disaster training. Volunteers interested in becoming a part of the chapter's Disaster Action Team or Client Casework Team must be over 18-years-old, registered through the Red Cross website, and passed a criminal background check.
Disaster training sessions include an overview of disaster services and lessons on how to respond to disasters and events within their community such as a home fire. The Client Casework class will teach how to provide follow-up and recovery planning services.
The training sessions a will be held as follows:
· October 26th from 1-4 p.m. – Disaster Action Team training at the Joplin Red Cross office, 410 S. Jackson Street, Joplin
· October 27th from 9 am – Noon – Disaster Action Team training at the Springfield Red Cross office, 1545 N. West Bypass, Springfield
· October 28th from 9 am – 1 pm – Client Casework training at the Springfield Red Cross office, 1545 N. West Bypass, Springfield
Maximum capacity for the training session is 40 people and will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. To register call 417-832-9500.
The Executive Director of the Southern Missouri chapter says "Volunteers are the backbone of the Red Cross. The time, expertise and compassion our volunteers provide to neighbors both near and far is inspiring."
About the American Red Cross: (from press release)
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies more than 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or join our blog at redcrosswestmo.com.
