Donald Trump Jr. to Campaign for KS Governor Candidate

Donald Trump Jr. to Campaign for KS Governor Candidate

Updated:
Kris Kobach Kris Kobach

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's run for the Republican nomination for Kansas governor is getting a boost from President Donald Trump's son.  Kobach announced today that Donald Trump Jr. will be in Kansas on November 28th for a campaign fundraiser.

Kobach is vice chairman of the President's commission on election fraud.

So far, 18 candidates (11 Republicans, six Democrats, and an independent) have appointed treasurers or committees for a campaign for governor next year, a requirement to raise money.  

Kobach said it is an honor that Trump Jr. will join his campaign "at this important time."

Rep. Gov. Sam Brownback is term-limited and is expected to step down this fall to become U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

