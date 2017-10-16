Quantcast

Missouri Lawmakers Make Case to Bring New Amazon Headquarters to "Show Me State"

Missouri's lawmakers are trying to make the case for bringing Amazon's newest headquarters to the Show Me State.  Senators Claire McCaskill and Roy Blunt touted the state's infrastructure, it's central location, and of course it's rural beauty.

St. Louis and Kansas are vying to be the home of Amazon HQ2, a more than $5 billion project from the online retailer.

