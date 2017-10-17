Southern Golf in 13th After Day One at Washburn

10/16/2017 | Men's Golf Topeka, Kan. -- The Missouri Southern golf team sits in a tie for 13th place after day one of the 2017 Washburn Fall Invitational from Topeka Country Club.



The Lions are led by freshman Taylor Haltom as he shot a round-one 73 and a round-two 76 to finish tied for 26th individually with a total score of 149. Connor Neil shot a 75 and a 78 to finish tied for 48th with a two-round 153, while Tripper Jensen and Tristan Haltom shot a 155 and 157, respectively to finish tied for 51st and 62nd. Adam Vining shot a 79 in round one and a 78 in round two to finish at 71st with a 157.



Washburn sits in first after day one as a team with a score of 580, one stroke in front of Central Oklahoma and Lindenwood, both at 581. Winona State is in fourth after day one, while Central Missouri, Northeastern State, Missouri Western, Rockhurst, St. Cloud State, Southwest Baptist, Nebraska-Kearney, Concordia-St. Paul, Southern, Upper Iowa, Minot State, Fort Hays and Lincoln round out the team scores.



Round three will start tomorrow morning.