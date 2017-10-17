Quantcast

NEO Men's Soccer Gets Shut Out by East Central

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
RELEASE FROM NEO ATHLETICS:

MIAMI — Losing two of their last three matches, Northern Oklahoma A&M College Golden Norsemen soccer team concludes the regular season at 5 p.m., Sunday, against Eastern Oklahoma State College on Red Robertson Field.

After dropping a 3-1 decision at Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa last Thursday, the Norsemen earned a 3-0 shutout over St. Charles Community College in Cottelville, Missouri on Saturday. Traveling to Union, Missouri on Sunday, the Golden Norsemen suffered a 3-0 loss to East Central College.

NEO enters the regular season finale with a 1-3-1 record against teams in the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Norsemen are 6-8-1 on the year.

Traveling to NOC-Tonkawa (3-1-1 and 10-4-1) last week, the Mavericks received a goal by Rojay Smith with an assist from Chase Venable at the 11:37 juncture to take a 1-0 lead.

The Golden Norse responded with 25:11 showing on the clock with a goal by Quentin Darras on an assist by Pedro Yazeji Leico da Silva to forge a 1-1 halftime tie.

During the second 45 minutes, goals by Jaime Ponce and Jason White allowed the Mavericks to post a 3-1 win. NEO took only three total shots the entire second half,

Facing off against St. Charles (5-13) on Friday in a non-conference match, the Norsemen scored three goals in an 11-minute span of the first half to earn a 3-0 victory.

Tauan Oliveria, with an assist from Callum Cockley, scored a goal at the 30-minute mark to start NEO’s outburst.

Darras connected on an unassisted goal with 40-minutes gone from the clock and one minute later Matthew Hanson added a goal on an assist from Darras to close out the scoring.

NEO’s defense allowed no shots on goal the entire match as goalie Francisco Garcia pitched the shutout.

East Central built a 1-0 lead in the first half on a goal by Ralph Joseph one minute into Sunday’s match.

Seven minutes into the second half, East Central received a goal by Juan Bolivar to built a 2-0 margin.

Joseph added the final goal three minutes later to seal the East Central win.

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.