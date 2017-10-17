NEO Women's Soccer Falls to Redland College

RELEASE FROM NEO ATHLETICS:

WILBURTON — Caught in a four-match losing streak, the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Lady Norse conclude the road portion of their soccer schedule at 3 p.m. Tuesday, against the Eastern Oklahoma State College Lady Mountaineers.

After suffering a 5-1 Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference loss last Thursday at No. 11 ranked Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa, the Lady Norse dropped a 4-1 conference decision on Sunday at Redland College in Midwest City.

The Lady Norse make the trip to Wilburton with a 2-6 OCAC record and a 2-10-1 overall mark. The Lady Mountainers are 1-7 in the conference and 1-12 on the year.

Both teams conclude the regular season at 3 p.m. Sunday on Red Robertson Field.

Against the Lady Mavericks (8-0 and 13-1) last Thursday, goals by Megan Deshazo, Gifty Ayew Asare and Aubrey Welker created a 3-0 lead for NOC during the first 45 minutes.

Rebekah Brantley found the net at the 54:26 mark to produce a 4-0 Lady Maverick margin.

NEO’s lone score came after Chloe Shipway made a pass to Ashya Butler at the 66:43 juncture for a 4-1 deficit.

Morgyn Knell added an assisted goal from Kayla Mireles with 75:14 showing on the clock.

All of Redlands (5-4 and 8-5) points came in the first half of Sunday’s 4-2 victory at Red Robertson Field.

Back-to-back goals by Cassidy Rumsey in the first 7:55 created a 2-0 margin for the Lady Norse.

Over the next 21 minutes the Lady Raiders responded with goals by Abby Day, Joan Nakirya and two straight by Gracie Farley to carry a 4-2 lead to the locker room at intermission.

NEO goalie Madison Smith saved eight of 12 shots on goal.