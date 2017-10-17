Quantcast

NEO Women's Soccer Falls to Redland College - KOAM TV 7

NEO Women's Soccer Falls to Redland College

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

RELEASE FROM NEO ATHLETICS:

WILBURTON — Caught in a four-match losing streak, the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Lady Norse conclude the road portion of their soccer schedule at 3 p.m. Tuesday, against the Eastern Oklahoma State College Lady Mountaineers.

After suffering a 5-1 Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference loss last Thursday at No. 11 ranked Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa, the Lady Norse dropped a 4-1 conference decision on Sunday at Redland College in Midwest City.

The Lady Norse make the trip to Wilburton with a 2-6 OCAC record and a 2-10-1 overall mark. The Lady Mountainers are 1-7 in the conference and 1-12 on the year.

Both teams conclude the regular season at 3 p.m. Sunday on Red Robertson Field.

Against the Lady Mavericks (8-0 and 13-1) last Thursday, goals by Megan Deshazo, Gifty Ayew Asare and Aubrey Welker created a 3-0 lead for NOC during the first 45 minutes.

Rebekah Brantley found the net at the 54:26 mark to produce a 4-0 Lady Maverick margin.

NEO’s lone score came after Chloe Shipway made a pass to Ashya Butler at the 66:43 juncture for a 4-1 deficit.

Morgyn Knell added an assisted goal from Kayla Mireles with 75:14 showing on the clock.

All of Redlands (5-4 and 8-5) points came in the first half of Sunday’s 4-2 victory at Red Robertson Field. 

Back-to-back goals by Cassidy Rumsey in the first 7:55 created a 2-0 margin for the Lady Norse.

Over the next 21 minutes the Lady Raiders responded with goals by Abby Day, Joan Nakirya and two straight by Gracie Farley to carry a 4-2 lead to the locker room at intermission.

NEO goalie Madison Smith saved eight of 12 shots on goal.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Missouri Lawmakers Make Case to Bring New Amazon Headquarters to "Show Me State"

    Missouri Lawmakers Make Case to Bring New Amazon Headquarters to "Show Me State"

    Monday, October 16 2017 10:23 PM EDT2017-10-17 02:23:12 GMT

    St. Louis and Kansas are vying to be the home of Amazon HQ2, a more than $5 billion project from the online retailer.

    More >>

    St. Louis and Kansas are vying to be the home of Amazon HQ2, a more than $5 billion project from the online retailer.

    More >>

  • Donald Trump Jr. to Campaign for KS Governor Candidate

    Donald Trump Jr. to Campaign for KS Governor Candidate

    Monday, October 16 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-10-17 02:17:29 GMT
    Kris KobachKris Kobach

    Kris Kobach announced today that Donald Trump Jr. will be in Kansas on November 28th for a campaign fundraiser.

    More >>

    Kris Kobach announced today that Donald Trump Jr. will be in Kansas on November 28th for a campaign fundraiser.

    More >>

  • Joplin Schools Wait for Response From FEMA

    Joplin Schools Wait for Response From FEMA

    Monday, October 16 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-10-17 00:51:22 GMT
    Less than 6 months after the Joplin tornado, the Joplin School District started rebuilding their schools. Now, the school district is still trying to come to a funding agreement with FEMA. "FEMA will only replace the value of what was lost, not the added value of the extra room and space that we rebuilt" says Joplin School Board President Jeff Koch. The Joplin School District has already paid for the rebuilding projects. But FEMA is a reimbursement agency that pays...More >>
    Less than 6 months after the Joplin tornado, the Joplin School District started rebuilding their schools. Now, the school district is still trying to come to a funding agreement with FEMA. "FEMA will only replace the value of what was lost, not the added value of the extra room and space that we rebuilt" says Joplin School Board President Jeff Koch. The Joplin School District has already paid for the rebuilding projects. But FEMA is a reimbursement agency that pays...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.