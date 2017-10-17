Packed City Council Agenda for Joplin, Including A Proposal for Joe Becker's Future

A packed agenda, tonight, for Joplin City Council members.

From more street projects, the latest involving the Hope Valley CID, even the possibility of Joplin having a new baseball team.

The first major discussion on the list...Joe Becker Stadium and its possible future.

As the city is putting the finishing touches on new artificial turf at Joe Becker, Craig Puckett made a presentation to the council in partnership with a newly formed baseball league.

The Southwest League of Professional Baseball already has new stadiums under construction in two cities in Texas.

Their primary selling points to Joplin city officials - a long term lease agreement and guaranteed rent.

But, with the city just getting out of what councilman Ryan Stanley called a bad relationship with the former team, they responded with cautious optimism.

Craig Puckett says "as I look into this, I realize a lot's going to go into winning the trust of the community back, and I think a lot of what we can do is lead by example and rather than say what we're going to do, just have people come out and give us one chance and I think we can win people back one by one and show them they have a good time at the ballpark."

The city also approved two significant emergency ordinances appointing three new board of directors members for the Hope Valley Community Improvement District for four year terms.

The other ordinance, allowing $3.7 million to go toward infrastructure improvements in a number of of neighborhoods in the recovery area, including sidewalk improvements and additions and street improvements in those neighborhoods.

Those 3 Hope Valley board members Brandon Davis, Charles Genisio and Brian Christmas.