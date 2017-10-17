Quantcast

Savory Slow Cooker Pork Sirloin Roast

1 (3 pound) sirloin pork roast 
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 tablespoons soy flour blend
2 tablespoon brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
½ teaspoon garlic salt
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 cup apple juice
 
Brush roast with vegetable oil. Combine in small bowl soy flour blend, brown sugar, cumin, smoked paprika, garlic salt and cinnamon.  Coat roast with spice mixture.  Place roast in slow cooker.  Add apple juice.  Cover; cook 6 to 7 hours until tender, remove pork from cooker and place on cutting board.  Shred pork with 2 forks. Serves 4 to 6

