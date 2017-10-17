Independence man charged with stabbing father near Sheldon, MO

An Independence man is in custody after deputies responded to a call of a stabbing in the early morning hours of Monday, October 16th. According to Sheriff’s Office Officials, the incident took place on 1725 Road near Sheldon Mo where the suspect, who has been identified as 28-year-old Richard A Kirkham, was arrested at the scene of the incident. Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher says Kirkham was the son of the victim and believes the stabbing took place after Kirkham broke into his father’s residence. Mosher said the victim was treated at the hospital and is expected to recover.

Warrants were issued Tuesday afternoon charging Kirkham with:

1st Degree Assault

Armed Criminal Action

2nd Degree Domestic Assault

1st Degree Burglary.

Kirkham is being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $75,000 cash only bond.