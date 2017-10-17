Joplin PD Make Shooting/Fleeing Arrests

On 10-17-2017 at about 1:38am one of our officers was stationary at 7th and Jackson and heard three gunshots. An officer at the police station heard them as well. As officers began investigating, a caller reported they had occurred around 9th and Grand. An officer observed a Gray Honda Civic at 8th and Pearl driving westbound at a high rate of speed. The officer turned around on the vehicle, and the vehicle turned north on Moffett and accelerated away. The officer began attempting to catch up and stop the vehicle. The vehicle didn’t slow or stop for emergency equipment that was activated on the police car.

The vehicle crossed 7th and turned west on 6th from Moffett. The vehicle then turned north in the alley and went up to 5th where it came to a stop across 5th street. A felony car stop was conducted and the male driver was taken into custody along with a female passenger.

The male driver, Jaymes Wright, 25, Joplin, was arrested for 31 JPD Bench warrants, a Webb City Warrant, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The female passenger, Danielle Evans, 24, Joplin, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

A loaded handgun was recovered from the vehicle, along with a spent shell casing that was found lodged on the exterior of the vehicle. The incident is still under investigation and it is unknown exactly where the shooting took place and if any damage occurred. Officers were unable to find the location or evidence of a scene