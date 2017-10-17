Standoff In Joplin; Suspect In Custody

On October 17, 2017 at 11:13am our department received a call for a check well-being at 1501 South Jackson. The caller reported being on the phone with a female at the residence when her husband came in and made threats. The husband also said he would shoot the caller if they came over. There was concern for the well-being of the female.

Our officers arrived and attempted to make contact and learned the male was armed with a gun, holding a small child, pointing the gun at a female. Due to the threats, the Joplin Police Department SWAT Team was activated and began responding.

Attempted negotiations with the suspect continued. The female and child exited the residence to safety. The male exited the residence and was taken into custody at 11:51 AM. Our detectives began their investigation. There are no injuries from this incident. No further information is being released at this time.